    MD-HART February Underwater Egress Training BROLL

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Seven Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers and 10 members of the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Response Team conducted CAV dunker training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 9 to 12, 2026. Also known as helo dunker or underwater egress training, this course prepares aircrews and rescue personnel to safely escape a helicopter in the event of a water landing. (Courtesy Footage)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997043
    VIRIN: 260212-Z-F3928-1001
    Filename: DOD_111540890
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

