MD-HART February Underwater Egress Training BROLL

Seven Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers and 10 members of the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Response Team conducted CAV dunker training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 9 to 12, 2026. Also known as helo dunker or underwater egress training, this course prepares aircrews and rescue personnel to safely escape a helicopter in the event of a water landing. (Courtesy Footage)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
