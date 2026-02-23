(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WHY I SERVE: Senior Airman Zoe Harris

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing   

    "Why I serve" is a series of short videos (less than a minute) highlighting the reasons civilian and military personnel joined Edwards Air Force Base team. The videos are distributed through Edwards' social media channels as Facebook reels, Instagram stories, YouTube shorts, etc.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997036
    VIRIN: 241023-F-PJ086-1006
    Filename: DOD_111540733
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHY I SERVE: Senior Airman Zoe Harris, by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

