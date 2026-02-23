US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

The U.S.Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition came to a close on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. The competition, held Feb. 17–19 at the Huntsville Test Range, brought together Soldiers from active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units. It featured three categories: Best Operator, Best Tactical Squad, and Best Innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
