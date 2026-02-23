(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The U.S.Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition came to a close on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. The competition, held Feb. 17–19 at the Huntsville Test Range, brought together Soldiers from active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units. It featured three categories: Best Operator, Best Tactical Squad, and Best Innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997034
    VIRIN: 260219-A-RV165-7900
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111540537
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drone
    Transformation in Contact
    Agile Adaptive Lethal
    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition
    USABDWC

