US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S.Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition came to a close on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. The competition, held Feb. 17–19 at the Huntsville Test Range, brought together Soldiers from active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units. It featured three categories: Best Operator, Best Tactical Squad, and Best Innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)