Ohio Air National Guard honors 2026 Airmen of Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ohio Air National Guard hosted its annual state Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards ceremony at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2026. These Airmen were selected for their leadership, professionalism and commitment to serving their communities, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)