Ohio Air National Guard honors 2026 Airmen of Year

The Ohio Air National Guard hosted its annual state Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards ceremony at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2026. These Airmen were selected for their leadership, professionalism and commitment to serving their communities, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997029
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-IP018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111540376
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
