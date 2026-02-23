(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ohio Air National Guard honors 2026 Airmen of Year

    MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio Air National Guard hosted its annual state Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards ceremony at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2026. These Airmen were selected for their leadership, professionalism and commitment to serving their communities, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997029
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-IP018-1001
    Filename: DOD_111540376
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MANSFIELD, OHIO, US

    This work, Ohio Air National Guard honors 2026 Airmen of Year, by SSgt Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awards banquet
    Airman of the Year
    AOY
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard

