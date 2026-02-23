(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Inspection B-Roll

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technicians from Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi inspect a facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, Jul. 30, 2025. They were inspecting to ensure safety regulations were adhered to. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Luke Baker)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997021
    VIRIN: 250730-G-BB110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111540213
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

