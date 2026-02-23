(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Climb to Glory

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Michelle Winter 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    First debuting at a retirement ceremony inside the post gymnasium on Feb. 24,1989, the 10th Mountain Division song, “Climb to Glory” has since been woven into the cultural fabric of the division and the Fort Drum community. Composed by Chief Warrant Officer 2 John S. Fraser, former 10th Mountain Division Band commander, “Climb to Glory” was created to be an inspirational anthem for the modern light infantry Soldier. (Video by Michelle Winter, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 08:32
