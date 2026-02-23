video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First debuting at a retirement ceremony inside the post gymnasium on Feb. 24,1989, the 10th Mountain Division song, “Climb to Glory” has since been woven into the cultural fabric of the division and the Fort Drum community. Composed by Chief Warrant Officer 2 John S. Fraser, former 10th Mountain Division Band commander, “Climb to Glory” was created to be an inspirational anthem for the modern light infantry Soldier. (Video by Michelle Winter, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)