NSA Mechanicsburg Participates in Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026

Navy Security Forces onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg participated in Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026, an annual force protection exercise focused on readiness, coordination, and response.
These realistic training scenarios ensure our Sailors and civilians are prepared to deter and respond to potential security threats while safeguarding our people, facilities, and mission. The exercise is not in response to any current threat.
Training like this keeps our installation ready, resilient, and secure.
|01.29.2026
|02.24.2026 13:58
|Video Productions
|997013
|260129-D-TM166-2729
|DOD_111540131
|00:00:32
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
