(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Mechanicsburg Participates in Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Navy Security Forces onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg participated in Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026, an annual force protection exercise focused on readiness, coordination, and response.
    These realistic training scenarios ensure our Sailors and civilians are prepared to deter and respond to potential security threats while safeguarding our people, facilities, and mission. The exercise is not in response to any current threat.
    Training like this keeps our installation ready, resilient, and secure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997013
    VIRIN: 260129-D-TM166-2729
    Filename: DOD_111540131
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Mechanicsburg Participates in Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026, by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain
    Navy Security Force
    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg
    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video