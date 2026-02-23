U.S. Army Capt. Maxwell Mcvicar, and Sfc. Ashanti Darity of 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment discusses Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 07:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997011
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-SA875-6000
|Filename:
|DOD_111540105
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Capt. Maxwell McVicar and Sfc. Ashanti Darity Outline the Importance of Combined Resolve 26-05, by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS
