NATO supports Ukraine towards a just and lasting peace (mastersubs)

Synopsis

On 24 February 2022, Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine began. Four years later, Ukraine keeps on bravely defending its freedom. For four years, NATO’ support to Ukraine has never stopped, and we will continue to make sure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself. As the words of the Ukrainian national anthem say: “Ukraine's freedom has not yet perished, nor has her glory”. Ukrainian soldiers keep singing their anthem while NATO keeps standing with Ukraine, with the goal of reaching a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN UKRANIAN (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — ‘Ukraine's freedom has not yet perished, nor has her glory. Upon us, fellow Ukrainians, fate shall smile once more.’ ‘I fight for Ukraine’s identity.’ ‘I'm fighting for the right to determine my own future.’ ‘I fight to see our children in a free and democratic Ukraine.’ ‘I fight for values cherished by all nations – freedom and human rights.’ ‘We fight for Ukraine.’ ‘We fight for Ukraine.’ ‘We fight for Ukraine.’ — TEXT ON SCREEN — UKRAINE CONTINUES TO DEFEND ITSELF WITH COURAGE AND ALLIED SUPPORT IS MAKING A REAL DIFFERENCE BUT UKRAINE NEEDS OUR SUPPORT NOW MORE THAN EVER SO THAT UKRAINE CAN DEFEND ITSELF TODAY DETER AGGRESSION TOMORROW AND BRING THE WAR TO A JUST AND LASTING PEACE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE NATO STANDS WITH UKRAINE END