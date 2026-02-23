Know Your Mil - A1C Matilyn Gunion Personality Feature (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matilyn Gunion, 86th Dental Squadron dental lab technician, shares her day-to-day routine that sets her up for success as a service member. As a dental lab technician in the military, Airman 1st Class Matilyn Gunion is provided opportunities to further her education and professional dental career. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)