    U.S. Soldiers Perform Life-Saving Care on Casualties During Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, perform simulated life-saving care to the casualties of the exercise during Combined Resolve at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997006
    VIRIN: 260222-A-WG527-1502
    Filename: DOD_111540092
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Perform Life-Saving Care on Casualties During Combined Resolve 26-05, by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

