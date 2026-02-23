U.S. Soldiers Perform Life-Saving Care on Casualties During Combined Resolve 26-05

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, perform simulated life-saving care to the casualties of the exercise during Combined Resolve at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)