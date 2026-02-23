U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, perform simulated life-saving care to the casualties of the exercise during Combined Resolve at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|DE
This work, U.S. Soldiers Perform Life-Saving Care on Casualties During Combined Resolve 26-05, by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
