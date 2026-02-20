(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-62 ADA Conducts Table 8 Gunnery Drill to Build Air Defense Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erica Salzman-Johnson, Cpl. Jesiaah Graham and Pfc. Cole Sullivan from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct a interview during their Table 8 Gunnery Drill on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. The Table 8 Gunnery Qualification is to evaluate air defense crews on their ability to detect, track, and engage simulated aerial threats, ensuring combat readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 06:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997004
    VIRIN: 260224-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111540067
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-62 ADA Conducts Table 8 Gunnery Drill to Build Air Defense Readiness, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

