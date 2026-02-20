1-62 ADA Conducts Table 8 Gunnery Drill to Build Air Defense Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erica Salzman-Johnson, Cpl. Jesiaah Graham and Pfc. Cole Sullivan from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct a interview during their Table 8 Gunnery Drill on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. The Table 8 Gunnery Qualification is to evaluate air defense crews on their ability to detect, track, and engage simulated aerial threats, ensuring combat readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)