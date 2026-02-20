U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erica Salzman-Johnson, Cpl. Jesiaah Graham and Pfc. Cole Sullivan from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct a interview during their Table 8 Gunnery Drill on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. The Table 8 Gunnery Qualification is to evaluate air defense crews on their ability to detect, track, and engage simulated aerial threats, ensuring combat readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 06:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997004
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-UN317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111540067
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-62 ADA Conducts Table 8 Gunnery Drill to Build Air Defense Readiness, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
