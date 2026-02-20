U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Leach, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, speaks on the importance of “finding a way to yes” during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)
|02.22.2026
|02.24.2026 04:33
|Video Productions
|996999
|260223-A-QN736-1001
|DOD_111539992
|00:00:44
|DE
|0
|0
This work, 101st Brigade Support Battalion "Finds a Way to Yes” During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels, by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
