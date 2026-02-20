101st Brigade Support Battalion "Finds a Way to Yes” During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Leach, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, speaks on the importance of “finding a way to yes” during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)