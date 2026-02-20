U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ashanti Darity Details His Role in Combined Resolve 26-05

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Ashanti Darity from 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment details his role in Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)
