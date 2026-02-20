(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Tanks in Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army tanks from 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment in Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 04:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996996
    VIRIN: 260221-A-SA875-1000
    Filename: DOD_111539986
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Tanks in Combined Resolve 26-05, by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, 7ATC, JMRC, Hohenfels, EUCOM

