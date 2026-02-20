(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FMF 6-Mile Hike

    BAHRAIN

    01.03.2026

    Video by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    Enlisted service members take part in a 6-mile hike for a Fleet Marine Force qualification Jan. 04, 2026 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 05:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996995
    VIRIN: 260104-N-GC710-1001
    Filename: DOD_111539955
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    TAGS

    fleet marine force
    FMF
    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    FMF qualification

