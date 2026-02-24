Pacific in 60: February 24, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Cook Islands, U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Fast Response Cutter U.S.C.G.C. William Hart, conduct bilateral law enforcement boardings with a Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources Officer. And in the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provide security transit aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland.