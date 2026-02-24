In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Cook Islands, U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Fast Response Cutter U.S.C.G.C. William Hart, conduct bilateral law enforcement boardings with a Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources Officer. And in the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provide security transit aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 23:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|996990
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-D0463-9025
|Filename:
|DOD_111539802
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: February 24, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
