Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

U.S. Marine Corps and international service members attend a welcome aboard brief for the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 23, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Airmen, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)
