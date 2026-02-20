(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Station Golden Gate conducts patrol over Super Bowl weekend

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Golden Gate crews conduct a maritime security response operations (MSRO) patrol in the San Francisco Bay, Feb. 7, 2026, in support of Super Bowl weekend safety and security efforts. The increased presence helps deter potential threats, enforce safety zones, and ensure safe flow of maritime traffic during the high-visibility event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996968
    VIRIN: 260223-G-AW476-1001
    Filename: DOD_111539311
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    maritime safety
    Coast Guard
    maritime security
    Super Bowl LX

