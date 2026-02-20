Coast Guard Station Golden Gate conducts patrol over Super Bowl weekend

U.S. Coast Guard Station Golden Gate crews conduct a maritime security response operations (MSRO) patrol in the San Francisco Bay, Feb. 7, 2026, in support of Super Bowl weekend safety and security efforts. The increased presence helps deter potential threats, enforce safety zones, and ensure safe flow of maritime traffic during the high-visibility event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
