    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Fortuna Aroll - fire team movement techniques

    PANAMA

    02.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Fortuna, with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division gives an interview during a fire team movement techniques training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Feb. 19, 2026. The activity supports ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and advance bilateral cooperation between the United States and Panama. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 16:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996967
    VIRIN: 260219-A-UJ512-7164
    Filename: DOD_111539277
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Fortuna Aroll - fire team movement techniques, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps, JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Combat Engineers, Partnership, Panama

