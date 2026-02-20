U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Fortuna, with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division gives an interview during a fire team movement techniques training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Feb. 19, 2026. The activity supports ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and advance bilateral cooperation between the United States and Panama. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PA
This work, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Fortuna Aroll - fire team movement techniques, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
