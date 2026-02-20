Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-3: Green Mile

Members of the United States Marine Corps, Army, and Panamanian security services conduct the green mile culminating event during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Feb. 19, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996962
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-GF241-2816
|Filename:
|DOD_111539206
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
