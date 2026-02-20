Angeles National Forest Fuels Crew 41 strengthening fuel breaks near Altadena and NASA Jet Propulsion Lab during the Eaton Fire, January 14, 2025. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Removing brush during Eaton Fire, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
