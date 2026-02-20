U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year Competition FY26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Canadian Armed Forces, shoot the Precision Sniper Rifle, a bolt-action sniper rifle effective against personnel and materiel during the U.S. Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance Team of the Year competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2026. The U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year competition brings service members from across the world together to compete and see which team is the best. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)