Service members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Canadian Armed Forces, shoot the Precision Sniper Rifle, a bolt-action sniper rifle effective against personnel and materiel during the U.S. Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance Team of the Year competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2026. The U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year competition brings service members from across the world together to compete and see which team is the best. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996948
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-WY430-8098
|Filename:
|DOD_111539013
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year Competition FY26, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
