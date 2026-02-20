U.S. Army Spc. Schuler Trail, a military working dog handler assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses why she became a military working dog handler and how the role enriches her life at the obedience course on U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Her experience highlights the personal and professional fulfillment that comes from working closely with military working dogs and supporting mission requirements. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996946
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-PT551-1458
|Filename:
|DOD_111538959
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why Did You Become a MWD Handler?, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
