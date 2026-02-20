(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why Did You Become a MWD Handler?

    GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Schuler Trail, a military working dog handler assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses why she became a military working dog handler and how the role enriches her life at the obedience course on U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Her experience highlights the personal and professional fulfillment that comes from working closely with military working dogs and supporting mission requirements. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

