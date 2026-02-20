On Feb. 23, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996928
|VIRIN:
|260223-D-BS728-6258
|Filename:
|DOD_111538700
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, Feb. 23, 2026, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
