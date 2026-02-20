(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with VMA-223 conducts flight operations (Reel)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 19, 2026. As the Harrier enters a twilight phase and continues its transition to the F-35 Lightning II, 2nd MAW's remaining Harrier squadron continues to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996926
    VIRIN: 260219-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111538683
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with VMA-223 conducts flight operations (Reel), by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMA-223
    Harrier pilot
    Harrier Squadron
    Harrier AV-8B
    USMC News
    2nd MAW

