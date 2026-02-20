U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 19, 2026. As the Harrier enters a twilight phase and continues its transition to the F-35 Lightning II, 2nd MAW's remaining Harrier squadron continues to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996926
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111538683
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with VMA-223 conducts flight operations (Reel), by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
