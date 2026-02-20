(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CH-53K King Stallion capabilities (Reel)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    The CH-53K King Stallion is an optimized, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Air Ground Task Force. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing increases readiness, lethality, and forward presence through modernization by embracing the capabilities of the CH-53K. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996920
    VIRIN: 260223-M-WS036-1002
    Filename: DOD_111538550
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    HMH-461
    Modernization
    lethal
    King Stallion
    USMCNews
    2nd MAW

