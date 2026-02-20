The CH-53K King Stallion is an optimized, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Air Ground Task Force. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing increases readiness, lethality, and forward presence through modernization by embracing the capabilities of the CH-53K. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996920
|VIRIN:
|260223-M-WS036-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111538550
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CH-53K King Stallion capabilities (Reel), by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.