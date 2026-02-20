Pete Hegseth joined Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and defense leaders from 34 nations at the first Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference in Washington, D.C. (DoW Video by Benjamin Applebaum, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 12:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996915
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-VS137-6017
|Filename:
|DOD_111538490
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference, by PO1 James Hong and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.