    2026 Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong and Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Pete Hegseth joined Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and defense leaders from 34 nations at the first Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference in Washington, D.C. (DoW Video by Benjamin Applebaum, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)

    Chiefs of Defense Conference
    Pete Hegseth
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    Washington
    Pentagon
    SecWar

