"Demystifying the Acquisition Process Ep 1" is the first installment in a series designed to break down and simplify the complexities of the government acquisition process. This episode provides a foundational understanding of how federal contracts are structured, bid on, and awarded, offering practical insights to help businesses navigate the process and position themselves for success in government contracting.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 12:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|01:47:28
|Location:
|US
