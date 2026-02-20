(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Demystifying the Acquisition Process Ep 1" is the first installment in a series designed to break down and simplify the complexities of the government acquisition process. This episode provides a foundational understanding of how federal contracts are structured, bid on, and awarded, offering practical insights to help businesses navigate the process and position themselves for success in government contracting.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:04
    Length: 01:47:28
    Location: US

    TAGS

    acquisition
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

