(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overview of the Mentor Protégé Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The "Overview of the Air Force Mentor-Protégé Program" provides insights into a strategic initiative designed to foster partnerships between experienced defense contractors (mentors) and small businesses (protégés). This program aims to enhance the capabilities of small businesses, enabling them to successfully compete for Air Force and Department of Defense contracts, while promoting innovation, growth, and the integration of emerging technologies into the defense industrial base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996911
    VIRIN: 250717-F-EG995-7241
    Filename: DOD_111538478
    Length: 02:26:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overview of the Mentor Protégé Program, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video