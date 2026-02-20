Overview of the Mentor Protégé Program

The "Overview of the Air Force Mentor-Protégé Program" provides insights into a strategic initiative designed to foster partnerships between experienced defense contractors (mentors) and small businesses (protégés). This program aims to enhance the capabilities of small businesses, enabling them to successfully compete for Air Force and Department of Defense contracts, while promoting innovation, growth, and the integration of emerging technologies into the defense industrial base.
