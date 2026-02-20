(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overview of the Mentor Protégé Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Demystifying the Acquisition Process Ep 2" builds on the foundation established in the first episode, delving deeper into key stages of the government acquisition lifecycle. This episode focuses on strategies for responding to solicitations, understanding proposal requirements, and aligning your capabilities with government needs, offering actionable advice for businesses seeking to enhance their competitive edge in federal contracting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996910
    VIRIN: 250717-F-EG995-3928
    Filename: DOD_111538473
    Length: 02:47:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overview of the Mentor Protégé Program, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acquisition
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video