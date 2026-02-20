video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a live-fire exercise with a MK-38 machine gun, a .50-caliber machine gun and a close-in weapons systems (CIWS). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayleigh Tucker and Mass Communication Seaman Specialist Apprentice Soley Reed)