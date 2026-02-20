(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Live-fire exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchell Mason 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a live-fire exercise with a MK-38 machine gun, a .50-caliber machine gun and a close-in weapons systems (CIWS). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayleigh Tucker and Mass Communication Seaman Specialist Apprentice Soley Reed)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996908
    VIRIN: 260208-N-HS821-3000
    Filename: DOD_111538385
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-fire exercise, by PO2 Mitchell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush

