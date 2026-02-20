Team Hanscom Today highlights resilience resources, civilian workforce development, and uniform donation drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Ebon Alley, director of the Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, hosts Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 18. The episode highlights resilience resources available to members of the workforce, promotes the Balanced Life Series focused on stress management and healthy habits, recognizes PALACE Acquire logistics trainee graduates entering the civilian workforce, and announces a uniform donation drive supporting Civil Air Patrol cadets across Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)