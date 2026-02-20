(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Hanscom Today highlights resilience resources, civilian workforce development, and uniform donation drive

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Dr. Ebon Alley, director of the Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, hosts Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 18. The episode highlights resilience resources available to members of the workforce, promotes the Balanced Life Series focused on stress management and healthy habits, recognizes PALACE Acquire logistics trainee graduates entering the civilian workforce, and announces a uniform donation drive supporting Civil Air Patrol cadets across Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 10:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996891
    VIRIN: 260218-F-PR861-2876
    Filename: DOD_111538176
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today highlights resilience resources, civilian workforce development, and uniform donation drive, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    PALACE Acquire Intern Program
    Team Hanscom Today
    Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office

