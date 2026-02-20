Dr. Ebon Alley, director of the Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, hosts Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 18. The episode highlights resilience resources available to members of the workforce, promotes the Balanced Life Series focused on stress management and healthy habits, recognizes PALACE Acquire logistics trainee graduates entering the civilian workforce, and announces a uniform donation drive supporting Civil Air Patrol cadets across Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 10:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|996891
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-PR861-2876
|Filename:
|DOD_111538176
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today highlights resilience resources, civilian workforce development, and uniform donation drive, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
