CTF-67 Hosts Fifth JEDI Symposium at NAS Sigonella

U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada service members participate in the Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Feb. 9-12, 2026. JEDI is a multinational operator symposium and subject matter expertise exchange, strengthening P-8A Poseidon aircraft interoperability with participating nations from U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada. P-8A Poseidon aircraft is the U.S. Navy’s premier multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|996890
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-XK047-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111538175
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
