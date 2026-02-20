CTF-67 Hosts Fifth JEDI Symposium at NAS Sigonella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada service members participate in the Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Feb. 9-12, 2026. JEDI is a multinational operator symposium and subject matter expertise exchange, strengthening P-8A Poseidon aircraft interoperability with participating nations from U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada. P-8A Poseidon aircraft is the U.S. Navy’s premier multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)