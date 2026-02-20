(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTF-67 Hosts Fifth JEDI Symposium at NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada service members participate in the Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Feb. 9-12, 2026. JEDI is a multinational operator symposium and subject matter expertise exchange, strengthening P-8A Poseidon aircraft interoperability with participating nations from U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada. P-8A Poseidon aircraft is the U.S. Navy’s premier multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996890
    VIRIN: 260212-N-XK047-2001
    Filename: DOD_111538175
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF-67 Hosts Fifth JEDI Symposium at NAS Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    partner nations
    P-8A
    JEDI symposium
    Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives Symposium

