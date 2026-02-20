(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Buffalo District Commander speaks on “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” Initiative

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander, speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ renewed focus on its core missions in Buffalo, New York, Feb. 23, 2026. His remarks emphasize the importance of the “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative to ensure Great Lakes harbors remain open, protect the environment, and strengthen the regional economy for the communities that rely on them daily (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996889
    VIRIN: 260223-A-FB511-7125
    Filename: DOD_111538169
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork

