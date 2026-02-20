USACE Buffalo District Commander speaks on “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander, speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ renewed focus on its core missions in Buffalo, New York, Feb. 23, 2026. His remarks emphasize the importance of the “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative to ensure Great Lakes harbors remain open, protect the environment, and strengthen the regional economy for the communities that rely on them daily (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).