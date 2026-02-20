Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander, speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ renewed focus on its core missions in Buffalo, New York, Feb. 23, 2026. His remarks emphasize the importance of the “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative to ensure Great Lakes harbors remain open, protect the environment, and strengthen the regional economy for the communities that rely on them daily (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996889
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-FB511-7125
|Filename:
|DOD_111538169
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Buffalo District Commander speaks on “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” Initiative, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
