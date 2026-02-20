86 MXS replaces C-130J aircraft engine at Ramstein AB B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron conduct an engine swap on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 86th MXS Airmen ensure the 37th Airlift Squadron can fly any mission at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996887
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-VY348-8115
|Filename:
|DOD_111538093
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
