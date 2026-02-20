(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86 MXS replaces C-130J aircraft engine at Ramstein AB B-Roll

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron conduct an engine swap on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 86th MXS Airmen ensure the 37th Airlift Squadron can fly any mission at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996887
    VIRIN: 260220-F-VY348-8115
    Filename: DOD_111538093
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 MXS replaces C-130J aircraft engine at Ramstein AB B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engine swap
    C-130J Super Hercules
    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86th Maintenance Group

