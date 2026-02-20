(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-ROLL: U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference

    GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference took place at Patch Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. The conference hosted NATO and U.S. Ambassadors, Consuls and Representatives throughout the region to the discuss enhancing regional security, innovation, cooperation and interoperability for modern warfare. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996877
    VIRIN: 260205-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111537998
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, AFN Europe, USEUCOM Chiefs Of Mission, EUCOM, Patch Barracks

