    InFocus: USO celebrates 85th Birthday

    ITALY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 4, 2026) The United Service Organization Sigonella celebrated their 84th birthday on Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 03:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996875
    VIRIN: 260204-N-SH175-2001
    Filename: DOD_111537972
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: USO celebrates 85th Birthday, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

