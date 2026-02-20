U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derek Monie, with the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, gives a shout out to his family in Missouri during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 01:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|996872
|VIRIN:
|021826-F-KO637-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111537903
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RED Friday Campaign: SrA Derek Monie, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch and A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.