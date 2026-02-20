RED Friday Campaign: Private Sierra Robinson

U.S. Army Private Sierra Robinson, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shout out to her family back in her hometown Glendale, Arizona, Jan. 29, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
