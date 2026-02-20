(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MAW participates in Nansei Sword 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in training exercises as part of Nansei Sword 26 in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24-30, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 is designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    This video contains USMC licensed music assets from Adobe Stock.

    Driving Edgy Electronic – Digital Warrior
    EMERGENCY – Lightning Bolts
    Cool Evening Drum and Bass – Musinova
    Knock Knock, It’s Me – Stanislav Barantsov

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 01:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996867
    VIRIN: 260202-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111537793
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MAW participates in Nansei Sword 26, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MAG 36
    expeditionary warfare
    USINDOPACOM
    USMC
    Nansei Sword 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video