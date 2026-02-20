1st MAW participates in Nansei Sword 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in training exercises as part of Nansei Sword 26 in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24-30, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 is designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)



