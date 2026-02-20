U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in training exercises as part of Nansei Sword 26 in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24-30, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 is designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
This video contains USMC licensed music assets from Adobe Stock.
Driving Edgy Electronic – Digital Warrior
EMERGENCY – Lightning Bolts
Cool Evening Drum and Bass – Musinova
Knock Knock, It’s Me – Stanislav Barantsov
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 01:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996867
|VIRIN:
|260202-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111537793
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st MAW participates in Nansei Sword 26, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
