U.S. Air Force dental lab technicians from the 18th Dental Squadron provide care for active duty personnel, contractors and families year round at Kadena Air Base, Japan. From building routine night guards to crafting quality prostheses, the dental lab team ensures the 18th Wing’s service members stay mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 01:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|996863
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-WJ150-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111537774
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Dental Squadron: Dental Lab team keep smiles mission-ready, by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
