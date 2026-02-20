(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Dental Squadron: Dental Lab team keep smiles mission-ready

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force dental lab technicians from the 18th Dental Squadron provide care for active duty personnel, contractors and families year round at Kadena Air Base, Japan. From building routine night guards to crafting quality prostheses, the dental lab team ensures the 18th Wing’s service members stay mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 01:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996863
    VIRIN: 251217-F-WJ150-1001
    Filename: DOD_111537774
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP

