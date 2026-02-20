78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition 2026

The Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct a joint Best Warrior Competition at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 19-22, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)
