    MWD Socialization Training

    GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army military working dog handlers assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct military working dog socialization training on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The training builds confidence, reinforces obedience, and strengthens the bond between handlers and their dogs. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 03:04
