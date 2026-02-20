U.S. Army military working dog handlers assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct military working dog socialization training on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The training builds confidence, reinforces obedience, and strengthens the bond between handlers and their dogs. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996834
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-PT551-9051
|Filename:
|DOD_111537064
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWD Socialization Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
