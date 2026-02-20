529th MP Command Post Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Jose Maldonado, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks about the events and importance of the command post exercise at the Wackernheim Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise improves the unit’s ability to coordinate operations, maintain command and control, and respond effectively in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)