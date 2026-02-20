U.S. Army Spc. Jose Maldonado, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks about the events and importance of the command post exercise at the Wackernheim Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise improves the unit’s ability to coordinate operations, maintain command and control, and respond effectively in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 03:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996832
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-PT551-8653
|Filename:
|DOD_111537054
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 529th MP Command Post Exercise, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.