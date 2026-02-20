(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    529th MP Command Post Exercise Medical Training

    GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, perform medical training during a command post exercise at the Wackernheim Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. The training strengthens the unit’s ability to provide immediate care and sustain operations in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 529th MP Command Post Exercise Medical Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

