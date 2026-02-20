529th MP Command Post Exercise Squad Lanes

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct battle drill movements and squad lanes during a command post exercise at the Wackernheim Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. The training reinforces small-unit tactics, communication, and coordination in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|DE
