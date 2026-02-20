(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct the Appearance Board event during the 2026 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 18:37
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    appearance board
    78th Troop Command
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    78TCBWC2026

