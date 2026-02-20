U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Airborne Division conduct arctic operations during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Yukon Training Area near Fairbanks, Alaska on Feb 18, 2026. JPMRC 26-02 brings together multinational partners to enhance collective security and ensure a free and open Arctic. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Oleander Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996817
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-VG607-2511
|Filename:
|DOD_111536789
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JPMRC 26-02, by SPC Oleander Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.