    JPMRC 26-02

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Oleander Smith 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Airborne Division conduct arctic operations during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Yukon Training Area near Fairbanks, Alaska on Feb 18, 2026. JPMRC 26-02 brings together multinational partners to enhance collective security and ensure a free and open Arctic. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Oleander Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996817
    VIRIN: 260218-A-VG607-2511
    Filename: DOD_111536789
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 26-02, by SPC Oleander Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th Airborne Division
    Yukon Training Area
    JPMRC
    arctic
    Alaska

