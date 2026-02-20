JPMRC 26-02 Stinger

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct communication, sustainment, and collective tasks as Observer, Coach, Trainers (OC-T) look on during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Yukon Training Area, near Fairbanks, Alaska on Feb 15, 2026. JPMRC 26-02 brings together multinational partners to enhance collective security and ensure a free and open Arctic. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Oleander Smith)