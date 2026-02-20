JPMRC 26-02 Stinger

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct communication, sustainment, and collective tasks as Observer, Coach, Trainers (OC-T) look on during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Yukon Training Area, near Fairbanks, Alaska on Feb 15, 2026. JPMRC 26-02 brings together multinational partners to enhance collective security and ensure a free and open Arctic. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Oleander Smith)
